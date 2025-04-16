Zacks Investment Management Sells 22,428 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,428 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $266.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.14 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

