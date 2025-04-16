Zacks Investment Management Sells 24,800 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $65,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

