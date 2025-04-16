Zacks Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 86,367 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.