Zacks Research Estimates Dollar Tree Q1 Earnings

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $71.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $43,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.3% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

