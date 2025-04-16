Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for ProPetro Q2 Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

PUMP opened at $5.22 on Monday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The company has a market cap of $541.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

