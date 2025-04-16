Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of Humana Q2 Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Humana in a report released on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2026 earnings at $10.84 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.41 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.90.

HUM stock opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Humana by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after buying an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,202,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Humana by 435.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,236,000 after purchasing an additional 893,637 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.58%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

