Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBF. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

View Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,084,998 shares in the company, valued at $860,915,940.80. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 712,000 shares of company stock worth $17,345,980. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,896,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 945,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 573,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 562,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.