Zacks Research Weighs in on Celanese’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $8.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.44. Celanese has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $169.50.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Celanese by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,815,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,998,000 after purchasing an additional 73,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

