Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 246,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,236,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. engages in the provision of designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles. It operates through the following geographical segments: Cayman Islands, Europe, and Thailand. It offers maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Swin Chatsuwan, Jeremy North, Warin Thanathawee and Kiattipong Arttachariya in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

