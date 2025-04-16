Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 270847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CFO Bret Richter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,652.19. This represents a 18.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,968 shares in the company, valued at $497,063.44. The trade was a 5.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

