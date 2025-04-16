Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sells 41,121 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,968,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,072,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 779,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,054,000 after buying an additional 521,778 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 48.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 903,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,031,000 after buying an additional 293,375 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

