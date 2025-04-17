10,000 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Purchased by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $112.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.