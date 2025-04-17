10,000 Shares in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Bought by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Matson comprises about 0.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Matson by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.69 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.72 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.78 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total value of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. The trade was a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

