1,080 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.55.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $121.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.60. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $133.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.52, for a total value of $3,024,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,998.96. This represents a 38.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $1,345,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This trade represents a 36.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

