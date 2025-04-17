10,855 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after buying an additional 1,401,688 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after acquiring an additional 609,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,196,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,018,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,823 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $1,253,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

