113,831 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 113,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.11.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.1 %

ROK opened at $228.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $308.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.88 and a 200-day moving average of $275.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.03, for a total transaction of $248,810.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,219.71. This represents a 45.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $1,075,923. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

