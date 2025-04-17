120,312 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Farringdon Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,196,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 849.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,423,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,000 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 752,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,925,000 after purchasing an additional 624,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

