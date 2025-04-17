136,763 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Bought by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Liberty Global accounts for 0.7% of Farringdon Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Down 1.5 %

LBTYK opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

