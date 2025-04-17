144,407 Shares in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 144,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Enerflex by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,276,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,342,000 after acquiring an additional 768,210 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 3,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,201 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,935,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 216,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $5,871,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of EFXT opened at $6.68 on Thursday. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

