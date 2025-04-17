1,463 Shares in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

