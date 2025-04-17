1607 Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

GDO opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 12.59%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

