1607 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

