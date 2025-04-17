1,663 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $4,130,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $296,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $238.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.50. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $218.75 and a fifty-two week high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7943 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.