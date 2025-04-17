17,757 Shares in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055,638 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Amentum by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,422,000 after buying an additional 3,319,364 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amentum by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Amentum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of Amentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amentum stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.88.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

