19,229 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,975,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,015,000 after purchasing an additional 442,126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after buying an additional 189,092 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,018,000 after buying an additional 6,098,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,379,000 after buying an additional 634,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.38 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.