2,004 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 35,959 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $5,212,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $739,000.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $116.61 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

