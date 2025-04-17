20,168 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by MSH Capital Advisors LLC

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 51,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.