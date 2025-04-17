2,038 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $245.90 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.38 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

