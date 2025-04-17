22,700 Shares in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,339,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2,076.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 331,390 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 114,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

