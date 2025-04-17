3,242 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Hologic by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.62.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

