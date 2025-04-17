3,900 Shares in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Bought by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHRB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the period.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Shawn Patrick Mclaughlin purchased 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.00 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,000. The trade was a 1.64 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $66,553.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,655.18. This trade represents a 1.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,140 shares of company stock worth $1,195,743. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.26 million and a PE ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

