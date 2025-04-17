5,000 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $74,348. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

