595 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.61.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $349.59 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.86 and its 200 day moving average is $382.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

