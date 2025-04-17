60,243 Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage during the third quarter worth about $638,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LifeVantage by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in LifeVantage by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. LifeVantage Co. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 34.29%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Raymond B. Greer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,653.20. This represents a 7.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LFVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

