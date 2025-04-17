61,570 Shares in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 236,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 148,802 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $327.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.41. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $104,164.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,851.35. This represents a 47.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

