669 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.53.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $346.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.21. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.