7,135 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 746.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

