7,235 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,235 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,857 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 618.1% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 54,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $73.73 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.