7,483 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3 %

American Water Works stock opened at $146.47 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.53 and a one year high of $155.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day moving average is $134.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.