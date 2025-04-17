7,747 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MFC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 58.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

