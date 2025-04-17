8,040 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 60,552 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.