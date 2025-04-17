A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.69 ($8.18) and traded as high as GBX 675 ($8.96). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 674 ($8.94), with a volume of 93,009 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 626.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 617.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £756.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a GBX 44.80 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

About A.G. BARR

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.