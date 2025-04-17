AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Barclays downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 9.57%. Equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.
