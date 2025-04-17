AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $3,853,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. This represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

AbbVie Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $171.57 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $303.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.33%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

