Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 461.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,907 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.