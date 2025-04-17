Abercrombie & Fitch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 23,803 put options on the company. This is an increase of 96% compared to the typical volume of 12,120 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.41. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $122.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $76,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $56,569,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

