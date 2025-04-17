Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.