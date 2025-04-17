Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Issues Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACU traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.63. Acme United has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

