Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,779 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $197,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Adobe by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 467,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,674,000 after buying an additional 179,481 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,724,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 755.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,097.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Down 1.8 %

Adobe stock opened at $344.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.