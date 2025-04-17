Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.79 EPS.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.27.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $344.19 on Monday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

